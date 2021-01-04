Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in K-12 Educational Technology Report Include,

Chungdahm Learning, Dell, Educomp Solutions, Next Education, Samsung, TAL Education Group, Tata Class Edge, Adobe Systems, Blackboard, BenQ, Cengage Learning, D2L, Ellucian, IBM United States,Intel, Knewton, Mcmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, Microsoft, Oracle, Pearson Education, Promethean World, Saba Software, Smart Technologies



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in K-12 Educational Technology Market various segments and emerging territory.



K-12 educational technology is the use of technical resources in education system with the purpose of improving the quality of education. There are various ways and means by which technology is used in its optimum capacity to enhance educational experiences such as E-learning, computer learning, m-learning and other smart educational tool.



K-12 Educational Technology Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

K-12 Educational Technology Market Study by Type (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)



Market Trend

- Improvement in E-reading Technology

- Rising Visual Learning



Market Drivers

- Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Educational Start-up Applications

- Emergence of Advance Educational Technologies in International School



Opportunities

- Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology

- Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global K-12 Educational Technology market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The K-12 Educational Technology market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global K-12 Educational Technology market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in K-12 Educational Technology Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global K-12 Educational Technology Market

The report highlights K-12 Educational Technology market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in K-12 Educational Technology market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Take Overlook of K-12 Educational Technology Market Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: K-12 Educational Technology Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: K-12 Educational Technology Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different K-12 Educational Technology Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global K-12 Educational Technology Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)