K-12 Educational Technology Market to Enjoy Explosive Growth: Dell, Intel, Knewton

K-12 Educational Technology Market Overview

K-12 educational technology is the use of technical resources in education system with the purpose of improving the quality of education. There are various ways and means by which technology is used in its optimum capacity to enhance educational experiences such as E-learning, computer learning, m-learning and other smart educational tool.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Chungdahm Learning [South Korea],Dell [United States],Educomp Solutions [India],Next Education [India],Samsung [South Korea],TAL Education Group [ China],Tata Class Edge [India],Adobe Systems [ United States],Blackboard [United States],BenQ [Taiwan ],Cengage Learning [United States],D2L [Canada],Ellucian [United States],IBM []United States,Intel [United States],Knewton [United States],Mcmillan Learning [United States],McGraw-Hill Education [United States],Microsoft [United States],Oracle [United States],Pearson Education [United Kingdom],Promethean World [United States],Saba Software [ United States],Smart Technologies [Canada]



Market Drivers

Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Educational Start-up Applications

Emergence of Advance Educational Technologies in International School



Market Trend

Improvement in E-reading Technology

Rising Visual Learning



Opportunities

Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology

Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies



Challenges

Maintaining a Team of Competent Educational Technologists

Lack of Effective Explanatory Option in Content



The K-12 Educational Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework, Reforms in support of scaling production and demand along with Industry Background and Overview



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Educational Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Educational Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Educational Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the K-12 Educational Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Educational Technology Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Educational Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



