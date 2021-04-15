K-12 Educational Technology Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : Chungdahm Learning, Next Education, TAL Education

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global K-12 Educational Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. K-12 Educational Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the K-12 Educational Technology

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chungdahm Learning [South Korea],Dell [United States],Educomp Solutions [India],Next Education [India],Samsung [South Korea],TAL Education Group [ China],Tata Class Edge [India],Adobe Systems [ United States],Blackboard [United States],BenQ [Taiwan ],Cengage Learning [United States],D2L [Canada],Ellucian [United States],IBM []United States,Intel [United States],Knewton [United States],Mcmillan Learning [United States],McGraw-Hill Education [United States],Microsoft [United States],Oracle [United States],Pearson Education [United Kingdom],Promethean World [United States],Saba Software [ United States],Smart Technologies [Canada]



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



Definition

K-12 educational technology is the use of technical resources in education system with the purpose of improving the quality of education. There are various ways and means by which technology is used in its optimum capacity to enhance educational experiences such as E-learning, computer learning, m-learning and other smart educational tool.



The Global K-12 Educational Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Solution, Support), Application (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School)



What's Trending in Market:

Improvement in E-reading Technology

Rising Visual Learning



Challenges:

Maintaining a Team of Competent Educational Technologists

Lack of Effective Explanatory Option in Content



Opportunities:

Favorable Government initiatives to Support K-12 Technology

Rising Disposable Income and Education Budget in Emerging Economies



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Educational Start-up Applications

Emergence of Advance Educational Technologies in International School



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on K-12 Educational Technology Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 Educational Technology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 Educational Technology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 Educational Technology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the K-12 Educational Technology

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 Educational Technology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 Educational Technology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, K-12 Educational Technology Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global K-12 Educational Technology Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/6153-global-k-market-12-educational-technology



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.