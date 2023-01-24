NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide K-12 International Schools Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide K-12 International Schools market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cognita Schools (United Kingdom), GEMS Education (United Arab Emirates), Maple Leaf Educational Systems (Canada), Nord Anglia Education (Hong Kong), ACS International Schools (United Kingdom), Braeburn Schools (Kenya), Dulwich College International (China), Esol Education (United Arab Emirates), Harrow International Schools (Thailand), Yew Chung Education Foundation (Hong Kong).



The K-12 international school is an innovative education system. This domain of education has a dominance over the conventional educational systems as it sets more weight on thinking and reaching own self-explanatory conclusions. K-12, a term used in education and educational technology in the United States, Canada, and some other countries, is a short form for the publicly-supported school grades prior to college. These grades are kindergarten (K) and the 1st through the 12th (1-12) grade. The K-12 international school market is expected to witness a high growth owing to increasing use of educational technology in international schools



Opportunities:

- Advanced Professional Learning Intended to Help Educators



Influencing Market Trend

- Adoption of Increasingly Accommodating Innovative Pedagogical Methods

- Growth in New Service Developments in Education



Market Drivers

- Increasing Use of Educational Technology in International Schools

- Rising Overseas Partnerships by International Schools



Challenges:

- Limitations of Inadequate Internet Infrastructure



Analysis by Type (English Language International School, Other Language International School), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Support, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Cognita Schools (United Kingdom), GEMS Education (United Arab Emirates), Maple Leaf Educational Systems (Canada), Nord Anglia Education (Hong Kong), ACS International Schools (United Kingdom), Braeburn Schools (Kenya), Dulwich College International (China), Esol Education (United Arab Emirates), Harrow International Schools (Thailand), Yew Chung Education Foundation (Hong Kong)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global K-12 International Schools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Kindergarten through 12th grade i.e. K-12 schools that want to enroll F-1 or M-1 students must be Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified. A Private School at the elementary and/or secondary grade level which means grades K-12 is eligible for SEVP certification. SEVP does not certify, and schools can therefore not issue Forms I-20 for, programs of study which are below the kindergarten level.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global K-12 International Schools market during the forecast period 2022-2027 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global K-12 International Schools market.



