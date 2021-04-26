K-12 International Schools Market to See Booming Business Sentiments with GEMS Education, Braeburn Schools, Esol Education

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global K-12 International Schools Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. K-12 International Schools Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the K-12 International Schools. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Cognita Schools (United Kingdom),GEMS Education (United Arab Emirates),Maple Leaf Educational Systems (Canada),Nord Anglia Education (Hong Kong),ACS International Schools (United Kingdom),Braeburn Schools (Kenya),Dulwich College International (China),Esol Education (United Arab Emirates),Harrow International Schools (Thailand),Yew Chung Education Foundation (Hong Kong)



Definition:

The K-12 international school is an innovative education system. This domain of education has a dominance over the conventional educational systems as it sets more weight on thinking and reaching own self-explanatory conclusions. K-12, a term used in education and educational technology in the United States, Canada, and some other countries, is a short form for the publicly-supported school grades prior to college. These grades are kindergarten (K) and the 1st through the 12th (1-12) grade. The K-12 international school market is expected to witness a high growth owing to increasing use of educational technology in international schools



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global K-12 International Schools Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Adoption of Increasingly Accommodating Innovative Pedagogical Methods

Growth in New Service Developments in Education



Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Educational Technology in International Schools

Rising Overseas Partnerships by International Schools



Opportunities:

Advanced Professional Learning Intended to Help Educators



The Global K-12 International Schools Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (English Language International School, Other Language International School), Application (Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Support, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global K-12 International Schools Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the K-12 International Schools market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the K-12 International Schools Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the K-12 International Schools

Chapter 4: Presenting the K-12 International Schools Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the K-12 International Schools market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, K-12 International Schools Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



