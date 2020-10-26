Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Global K-12 Software Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

SchoolPass (United States), Digistorm Funnel (Australia), Campus Calibrate (United States), Administrator's Plus (United States), Jamf Pro (United States), Cheqdin (United Kingdom), Socrates Learning Platform, SchoolMint (United States), Schoolbox (Australia) and Schoology (United States)



The global K-12 software market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rapid proliferation of new educational technologies and increasing access to big data.



Brief Overview on Global K-12 Software

The global K-12 software market is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid proliferation of new educational technologies and increasing access to big data. The K-12 software stores and tracks all student data required for teachers and/or administrators to manage classrooms or operate schools. Information such as grades and attendance records is tracked through this software. The K-12 software collects all meeting, scheduling, and engagement data throughout a student's academic career giving advisors and administrators the enriched student engagement data and analytics needed to guide students on their pathways to success.



Market Trend

- Development of More Accurate Learning Analytics Software



Market Drivers

- Rapid Proliferation of New Educational Technologies

- Increasing Access to Big Data



Opportunities

- Rising Use of Cloud Computing Technologies in Education Sector



The K-12 Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Colleges and Universities, Educational Services, Other), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Cloud Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Community Cloud)



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global K-12 Software market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Global K-12 Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global K-12 Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global K-12 Software Market

The report highlights Global K-12 Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global K-12 Software, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global K-12 Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



