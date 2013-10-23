K J Smith Solicitors Announced as New Shirt Sponsor for Woodley Town FC

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Woodley Town FC is delighted to announce that K J Smith Solicitors are the new shirt sponsors for the Town’s 1st team. In addition, the firm are the new shirt sponsor for the Town’s U16 and U14 teams as well as Woodley United Ladies FC Reserves.



Commenting on this, Mark Rozzier, Chairman of Woodley Town FC, said “We are really pleased that K J Smith Solicitors are supporting football in Woodley and we look forward to this being the start of a long relationship”.



K J Smith Solicitors is the only specialist family law firm in Reading and the surrounding area. Founded in 2009 by Kerry Smith, the firm has grown rapidly over the last three years and opened an office in Woodley in July 2013.



Kerry was brought up in Woodley, attending Willowbank Junior School and Waingels College, before going on to study law.



The firm’s Marketing Manager, Dave Pickup, a former player at Sunderland, said “football is an important part of any community and, in coming to Woodley, it is fantastic to have the opportunity to support the town through our local football teams. There is no reason why a town of Woodley’s growing size should not be able to progress to much higher levels of the football pyramid and to do this will require the support of local business.”



For more information on supporting Woodley Town FC please contact Duncan Groves, Commercial Manager, on 07760 271490 or visit the website at http://www.woodleytownfc.co.uk .



For more information on K J Smith Solicitors please contact one of their team of family solicitors on 0118 418 1000 or visit their website at www.kjsmith.co.uk



About K J Smith Solicitors

K J Smith Solicitors are specialist family law experts based in Henley-on-Thames, Woodley (Reading) and Central London.



For Media Contact:

Contact Name: David Pickup

Company Name: K J Smith Solicitors

Company Location: Henley-on-Thames

Email: marketing@kjsmith.co.uk

Website Address: http://www.kjsmith.co.uk/