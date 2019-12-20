"K-Pot," an Innovative Groin Protection Pad, Now on Kickstarter!

Ontario, CAN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Integrated into the undergarments of players, K-Pot helps athletes of all skills levels avoid costly and painful groin injuries. By giving athletes protection with top of the line comfort and freedom of movement during sports games, K-Pot is reimaging the game and conventional methods of protection.



Consisting of a modified athletic protector or cup with an elongated and concave shape that protects the groin, a series of angled surfaces deflect impacts and reinforce protection along a soft rubber exterior. Covered with additional layers, including an airbag filled bladder and a breathable, moisture wicking, and antimicrobial compression material, players maintain comfort and flexibility during sports games. A garment for shorts or pants, complete with a front pocket or pouch to secure the K-Pot, is also available and brings athletes a loose-fitting compression experience.



K-Pot will be sold in three models of small, medium, and large for boys and adult males. The large size variant will fit XL, XXL, and XXXL sizes due the elasticity of the underlying shorts and pants. Backers will be able to choose from a variety of colors and receive a 10 percent discount when they order 12 units or more in one order.



With K-Pot, find comfort and protection in one. Expected to be released in early May 2020, K-Pot will ship to backers around the world.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chachafouanta/airbag-pad-system-for-athletes-protection



Supporters around the world can back K-Pot by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$1. But for a pledge of CA$39 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including exclusive discounts. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About K-Pot

Founded by Chacha Fouanta Yacouba, K-Pot addresses common problems in contact sports like soccer, baseball, and American football. On a mission to prevent groin injuries, the K-Pot is an innovative groin protection device that maximizes comfort and flexibility.



