K & R Ophthalmic Service Now Offering High Quality Demo and Used Equipment

Franklin, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- K & R Ophthalmic Service, the country’s leading ophthalmic equipment and supply service, is now selling high quality demo and used Tonometers and other equipment to optometrists nationwide. For more than 30 years, the family-owned business has been serving the needs of the ophthalmic community by providing trusted quality optometry equipment and supplies.



From Lensometers, Pupilometers, Auto Refractors and beyond, optometrists have always known that they can turn to K & R Ophthalmic Service for the latest technology and equipment at competitive prices. The equipment and services supplier is now providing high quality demo and used equipment at even more affordable prices. “It seemed only natural in this tight economy that we provide high quality demo and used equipment to our customers so that they can provide the best care to their patients while staying within a budget,” said K & R Ophthalmic Service Owner Kevin Blue.



Currently, their demo and used inventory includes Tonometers, Slit Lamps, projectors, Perimeters, and ophthalmic stands among other items. Quality manufacturers like Reichert, Tomey, Haas, Humphrey and Zeiss among others assure optometrists that they are getting the highest quality equipment whether it is new or used. “We encourage everyone to continually check our company's Website as new items are continually being added,” said Blue.



Optometrists can browse online through their excellent selection of ophthalmic chairs, stands, scanners, projector systems automated equipment, diagnostics and lenses. Additionally, the company provides, refraction aids, visual acuity systems, optical lab equipment, refraction desks, light bulbs, foreign body removal kits and much more. Clinics can save even more through one of K & R’s specialty packages.



An excellent service department provides top-notch service and reconditioning for every type of ophthalmic equipment, and all orders are shipped within 24 to 48 hours via UPS. “We stand behind every piece of equipment we sell because like our customers, we are equally concerned about the eyesight of every patient,” said Blue. “That means we have a vested interest in providing excellent customer service to every optometrist that we serve.” For more information, please visit http://www.kroptic.com



About K & R Ophthalmic Service

Family owned and operated K & R Ophthalmic Service has been providing trusted high quality optometry equipment and supplies to optometrists for more than 30 years. With a complete line of every item ranging from the biggest to the smallest piece of equipment and packages, optometrists have access to the latest technology as well as demo and used equipment at affordable prices. K & R provides a complete servicing and reconditioning department, 48-hour order shipping and knowledgeable specialists to help with any item or order.