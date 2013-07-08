K-Star's Music Speaks to Listeners Familiar with Inner-Turmoil and the Daily Grind

Utica, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- While most artists draw from personal experience in order to create art, rapper K-Star brings it to a whole new level. Sharing details about his evolution as a rapper, he is able to paint a vivid image about positive growth and the value of building upon life experiences. His down to earth mentality allows listeners to relate to his content on a very real level. The diversity in blending different genres into his music makes for a sound and lyrical content that is truly unique.



Having gained experience across a number of different continents, K-Star defines himself as an international musician. Refusing to stay in one place and adopting a single style of music, he uses his strong voice and vocal range alongside a blend of techno, R&B, and rap to craft a style of hip hop that is reflective of a life well-traveled.



The new album, “Hustle Game EP” provides a unique track listing that is as diverse and fast moving as K-Star’s overall mentality. The latest music continues to prove his ability to keep progressing as a musician. Recorded using ProTools, the album represents a style of recording and mastering that perfectly encapsulates creativity while remaining down-to-earth and easily relatable. Dealing with the rigors of everyday life, “Hustle Game EP” is not only an illustration of artistic triumph, but of personal growth as well.



Currently interested in sharing his story with the world, K-Star is planning a number of live gigs across the globe. In addition to the ability to connect with listeners via his music, K-Star is also an advocate of social media, with his Facebook page drawing attention across the web, and his Twitter page updating listeners with the latest K-Star news and updates. “Hustle Game EP” is being distributed to iTunes, Soundcloud, Amazon, and various websites including the site for his record label Hot107 ATL. For more information and to get your free mixtape download "Hustle Game EP", visit http://www.datpiff.com/K-Star-Hustle-Game-Ep-mixtape.496694.html



For Media Contact:

T.D. Schemansky

3000 Records

P.O. Box 180902

Utica, MI 48318

586-480-3000

press@3000records.com

http://www.datpiff.com/K-Star-Hustle-Game-Ep-mixtape.496694.html