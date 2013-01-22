K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover Attempt by E.Land World Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by E.Land World Ltd. to acquire K Swiss Inc for $4.75 per NASDAQ:KSWS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:KSWS shares.



Investors who purchased shares of K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) prior to January 16, 2013, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:KSWS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of K Swiss Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:KSWS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Jan. 16, 2013, K-Swiss Inc. (NASDAQ: KSWS) and E.Land World Ltd. announced entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which E.Land World will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of K-Swiss for $4.75 per share in cash, or a total equity value of approximately $170 million.



However, at least on analyst has set the target price for NASDAQ:KSWS shares at $5.60 per share. Furthermore, shares of K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) traded in 2011 as high as $12.49 per share. In addition, K Swisss’ financial performance improved lately. In fact, K Swiss Inc reported that its annual Revenue increased from $216.77 million in 2010 to $268.36 million in 2011.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:KSWS stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the K Swiss Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com