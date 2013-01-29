K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Block Buyout Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- An investor in shares of K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) filed a lawsuit in effort to stop the proposed buyout of K Swiss Inc by E.Land World Ltd. to acquire K Swiss Inc at $4.75 per NASDAQ:KSWS share.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breaches their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:KSWS stockholder by agreeing to sell the company too cheaply.



On Jan. 16, 2013, K-Swiss Inc. (NASDAQ: KSWS) and E.Land World Ltd. announced entry into a definitive agreement pursuant to which E.Land World will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of K-Swiss for $4.75 per share in cash, or a total equity value of approximately $170 million.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $4.75-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:KSWS stockholders and undervalues the company. Indeed, at least on analyst has set the target price for NASDAQ:KSWS shares at $5.60 per share. Furthermore, shares of K Swiss Inc (NASDAQ:KSWS) traded in 2011 as high as $12.49 per share. In addition, K Swisss’ financial performance improved lately. In fact, K Swiss Inc reported that its annual Revenue increased from $216.77 million in 2010 to $268.36 million in 2011.



