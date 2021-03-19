K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of K12 Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: LRN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against K12 Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: LRN stocks, concerns whether certain K12 Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that K12 made false and misleading statements to the public and failed to disclose that K12 lacked the technological capabilities, infrastructure, and expertise to support the increased demand for virtual and blended education necessitated by the global pandemic, that K12 lacked adequate cyberattack protocols and protections to prevent the disabling of its computer systems, that K12 was unable to provide the necessary levels of administrative support and training to teachers, students, and parents, and that K12's officers lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.



Those who purchased shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



