K2 Trophies and Awards Invests in New Customizing Equipment

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- K2 Trophies and Awards announces the purchase of new printing equipment that now allows the company to customize trophies like never before. The new Roland Versa-Camm printer can produce short runs of full color printed material that can be applied to trophies and medals.



President of K2 Trophies and Awards, Charlie Moss stated, "This new equipment brings customization to a state of the art level. Now leagues, or even teams, can have their logo on their own trophy column or prominently displayed on their medals or trophies. This new equipment combined with our highly automated processes allows us to produce highly customized products in the same amount of time we produce 'off the shelf' awards."



While trophies have always been customized with different sport figurines and personalized text, the customization has traditionally been limited to a few standard features like the column color, the metal plate and the figurine on the top. The big difference now is the degree of customization. For instance, instead of only being able to change a column color, the new technology allows for the columns to have full color designs that can have for instance the customer's logo, motto or anything that can be printed."



Moss continued, "Customization and personalization have always been a huge part of the value of receiving an award. An award without a name is just not that special. We can now take customization to a greater level and create truly memorable awards at no additional cost or production time. It truly is a quantum leap forward for our industry."



After a beta test, the equipment is now in full production mode with several hundred trophies being personalized daily starting this week.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

