K2 Trophies and Awards Takes Web Reviews to Next Level

Charlie Moss, President of K2Awards.com, says that the program has been a huge success but it is not for the faint of heart. Moss stated, "When we started the program of reaching out to all of our customers and allowing them to post their experiences directly to the home page, we knew that the overwhelming number of our customers really liked the products and services we offered. However, we also knew that on occasion we made mistakes and made customers angry and recognized that virtually every unhappy customer would post a review, while only a fraction of the happy customers would take the time write a review. The potential of bad reviews sitting right up front on the home page of our site was motivation to make sure that we never created an unhappy customer. And largely it has worked out."



That does not mean there have not been bad reviews posted. Moss continued "While over 99% of our customers would recommend K2 Awards to their friends, a couple of unhappy customers have posted some pretty nasty comments. It pains us to see these comments, but I think our customers appreciate our boldness and honesty."



The customer feedback has lead to a number of improvements at the company including extended customer service hours, elimination (and addition) of many products and, even a complete overhaul of the shipping interface. Moss believes that the company's complete transparency gives new customers the confidence they need to complete their order.



About K2Awards.com

Established in 2002, K2 Trophies and Awards has become a leading on-line supplier of trophies, plaques, medals and awards throughout the United States. Visit their website at http://www.k2awards.com