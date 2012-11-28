K2 Trophies & Awards Announces Best Year Ever for Turkey Trot T-Shirts

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- K2 Trophies & Awards, the online custom t-shirt arm of K2 Trophies & Awards, has noticed consistent orders around the Thanksgiving holiday for t-shirt orders commemorating “Turkey Trots” throughout the country. This year, however, the company noticed a spike in sales, leading to the highest sale of the shirts on record for the company.



A “Turkey Trot” is a generic term for a footrace held on or around the Thanksgiving holiday. Such Turkey Trots are an American tradition, with the oldest annual Turkey Trot having been established in 1896. The Buffalo Turkey Trot, held each year on Thanksgiving Day since 1896, is not only the longest-held Turkey Trot in the country, but is the longest continually running footrace in America.



There are numerous such runs throughout the United States. The increase of sales for commemorative t-shirts indicates that registration in the events, and possibly the number of these events, is on the rise. “It’s a good sign,” says Charlie Moss, Owner of K2 Trophies & Awards. “Fun runs like these are getting more popular throughout the country. I think it’s great that more people are participating in these events which encourage a love of fitness. My hope is that we’ll start consistently breaking our record sales, year after year. Not because it helps us, but because it will mean a trend towards better fitness for people throughout the country.”



K2 Trophies & Awards was originally founded in response to demand from K2 Trophies and Awards customers who were looking for custom t-shirt screen-printing services. “Many of our customers would ask, ‘Do you sell t-shirts?’” Moss claims. “So eventually, we asked the question, ‘Why not?’ That’s how K2 Trophies & Awards got started. We wanted to give people a better, more cost-effective way to get custom screen-printed t-shirts. So far, it’s been pretty successful.”



