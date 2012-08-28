Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- K2 Trophies & Awards Announces High Response for “Uncensored Testimonials”



Trophy company received 2,500 testimonials in the past 18 months.



Glowing reviews are highly sought after and desired by business owners and contractors in almost every industry. A good review can be the difference between obtaining new customers and clients and constantly struggling to grow. Likewise, even one bad review can severely stunt the growth of a company or a contractor’s portfolio. Good reviews, however, can be difficult to come by, and it’s all too easy to attract a bad review. Despite this, one trophy company in Virginia has received amazing testimonials with an unorthodox and risky method.



K2 Trophies & Awards, located in Richmond, Va., has received 2,500 testimonials in the past 18 months of their “Uncensored Testimonials” program. With most companies experiencing a log of complaints when giving customers an open avenue of communication, the idea of not screening testimonials seems dangerous indeed. “We knew that there were some risks,” says Charlie Moss, President of K2 Trophies & Awards. “However, we decided that if there was someone out there that wasn’t happy with our service, we wanted to know as soon as possible so that we could address it. We want to improve the whole trophy-buying experience, and offering an open avenue for feedback seemed to be a great way for us to get the feedback necessary to improve every day.”



Spam can run rampant on unmonitored channels, and some companies hire writers to post complaints to other company websites in an effort to diminish the reputation of a top competitor. Many companies screen reviews posted on their own website in order to eliminate spam and negative reviews and portray their business’s strengths, but neutral online marketplaces such as Amazon screen only for reviews which are clearly spam.



A company permitting people to post unfiltered reviews on their own website seems like it would be an open invitation to spam and false negative reviews. However, according to Moss, they have experienced few problems managing these common difficulties in online commerce. “We get the occasional spam,” he admits, “but it’s pretty obvious that it’s spam and so it’s easily controlled.”



For more information about K2 Trophies & Awards, visit www.K2Awards.com.



About K2 Trophies and Awards

K2 Trophies and Awards, located in Richmond, Virginia, has been providing trophies, awards, medals, and more since 2002, with the goal of satisfying every customer. With a large variety of trophies and other items in stock, as well as a talented team of trophy builders on hand, K2 Trophies and Awards strives to offer the widest variety of trophies for the best price and the fastest shipping. K2 Trophies and Awards provides an entirely secure and encrypted site, and works hard to ensure that each order is fulfilled to the letter before shipment, so that each customer may have the best trophy-buying experience possible. For more information about K2 Trophies and Awards, visit K2Awards.com.