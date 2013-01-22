K2M, Inc. Market Share Analysis New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- K2M, Inc. Market Share Analysis provides in-depth information on K2M, Inc..’s market position in the spinal surgery market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the spinal surgery market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company’s business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.



Scope



- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the spinal surgery market.

- K2M, Inc..’s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in –Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, United States and Canada.

- K2M, Inc..’s company shares (in Revenues) information for the spinal surgery market.

- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions – North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company’s business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.

- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.



Reasons to buy



- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, K2M, Inc..’s operates in.

- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company’s shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.

- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.

- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.

- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to K2M, Inc..’s market positions.



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic, Inc. DePuy Synthes Companies Synthes, Inc. Stryker Corporation NuVasive, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. Biomet, Inc. DJO Finance LLC China Kanghui Holdings MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL Solco Biomedical Co., Ltd. Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Inc. Trauson Holdings Company Limited Korea Bone Bank Inc. U&I Corporation Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited Bonovo Orthopedics, Inc. Gs Medical Co.,Ltd. ArthroCare Corporation Taeyeon Medical CO.,LTD



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92661/k2m-inc-market-share-analysis.html