K3 Solutions Receives GSA IT 70 Schedule Contract

K3 Solutions, LLC (K3) announced today that the General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the firm a 5-year IT 70 Schedule contract (contract number GS-35F-258AA). The five-year contract allows for Federal customers to efficiently purchase the wide range of K3 services such as IT modernization, independent verification and validation, and business process management. The GSA establishes long-term, government-wide contracts with commercial vendors to streamline and standardize the process of procuring products and services for the entire Federal government. K3's inclusion as a GSA Schedule 70 vendor enables all government agencies to obtain software products, support, training, and consulting services at approved pricing and with license terms from a trusted vendor.



The GSA Schedule 70 award is the culmination of a rigorous process in which the GSA carefully evaluates companies to determine their proficiency and suitability for providing products and/or services to the Federal government. The assessment covers an array of a corporation’s capabilities, including organizational structure, performance history, customer satisfaction, and other criteria.



"This award marks a significant milestone for our company. It will allow us to considerably expand our delivery of exceptional services to our Government clients."



– Tracy Adcox, CEO, K3 Solutions LLC



K3 has been approved to compete as a prime contractor for awards under category (SIN) 132-51—Information Technology Professional Services. While K3 currently provides these services as a prime and/or subcontractor under other Federal contracts, award of the GSA IT 70 Schedule will allow the firm to considerably broaden its competitive reach and pursue opportunities as a Prime contractor across Government agencies that purchase services through this schedule.



About K3 Solutions LLC

K3 Solutions LLC is a leading technical solutions and services company, that offers a broad range of expertise in systems modernization efforts, applications support, and business process management services . K3 was founded in 2006 in Virginia and is headquartered in Luray, Virginia. K3 is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and HUBZone concern, which allows federal program managers, contracting officers and contracting specialists easier access to deliver IT and management consulting services to a host of federal government clients, as well as, assists federal agencies in meeting their small business contracting goals. For more information, please visit our company website (http://www.k3-solutions.com).



