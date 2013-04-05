K3 Solutions Receives SBA HUBZone Certification

Herts, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- K3 Solutions LLC (K3), a leading provider of Information Technology (IT) consulting services, announced today that the company has received HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone) certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA certified K3 as a “qualified HUBZone small business concern”. The company is now eligible to receive HUBZone contracting opportunities, and will be included in the listing of SBA qualified HUBZone small business concerns.



" We are excited and prepared for the opportunity the HUBZone program gives K3 to promote economic development and create jobs in the communities where we are located."

– Tracy Adcox, CEO, K3 Solutions LLC



The HUBZone program was enacted into law as part of the Small Business Reauthorization Act of 1997. Its mission is to promote job growth, capital investment, and economic development to historically underutilized business zones, referred to as HUBZones, by providing contracting assistance to small businesses located in these economically distressed communities. The purpose of the HUBZone program is to “stimulate economic development and create jobs in urban and rural communities by providing Federal contracting preferences to small businesses.” These preferences go to small businesses that obtain HUBZone certification in part by employing staff who live in a HUBZone and maintain a “principal office” in one of these specially designated areas. The SBA regulates and implements the program, determines which businesses are eligible to receive HUBZone contracts, maintains a listing of qualified HUBZone small businesses Federal agencies can use to locate vendors, and adjudicates protests of eligibility to receive HUBZone contracts.



The HUBZone program helps K3 gain preferential access to Federal procurement opportunities. K3’s HUBZone designation allows our Federal Government customers easier access to deliver IT and management consulting services to government agencies, as well as, assists government agencies in meeting their small business contracting goals.



About K3 Solutions LLC

K3 Solutions LLC is a leading technical solutions and services company, that offers a broad range of expertise in IT modernization efforts, IV&V, applications support, and business process management services. K3 was founded in 2006 in Virginia and is headquartered in Luray, Virginia. K3 is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and HUBZone concern, which allows Federal program managers, contracting officers and contracting specialists easier access to deliver IT and management consulting services to a host of Federal Government clients, as well as, assists Federal agencies in meeting their small business contracting goals. For more information, please visit our company website (http://www.k3-solutions.com).



Media Contacts:

Virginia Judd

Virginia.judd@k3-solutions.com

K3 Solutions LLC

320 N. Hawksbill Street, Suite 103

Luray, Viginia 22835