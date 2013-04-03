KA Inspections, Inc. Announces Enhanced Wind Mitigation Services for Clients in Central Florida

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- KA Inspections, Inc. , Central Florida’s leading residential inspection service firm, recently announced and expanded list of wind mitigation services for home owners in the area. Central Florida is known for its tropical weather and wind from a variety of storms is simply something homeowners must deal with. KA Inspections has been servicing clients for over 10 years and offer a complete list of residential inspection services. KA Inspections is fully certified to provide wind mitigation services.



Many homeowners are unaware that they can qualify for reduced insurance premiums by having their home inspected by a certified mitigation expert and the KA Inspections team of professionals begins by educating homeowners of their options. Shortly after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the Florida legislature passed a law requiring insurance companies to provide discounts for homeowners who have taken steps to mitigate the damage wind can cause and this has turned out to be a significant savings over the years.



KA Inspections approaches each homeowner as a partner to make sure that the homeowner is getting the largest insurance discount possible. That’s why the company starts with a complete inspection of the client’s home. Ever KA professional is educated on what to look for when visiting a home and they understand which areas need to be looked at. Letting the homeowner know which parts of the house need to be reinforced and guiding them through the process of passing a wind inspection and obtaining the wind mitigation credits is the company’s primary role when it comes to wind mitigation inspections.



Homeowners are informed of the was they can secure garage doors, the best roof coverings and roof shapes, the best ways to secure roof to wall connections and they are told how to provide the best secondary water resistance. Clients turn to KA Inspections because they take the time to explain every aspect of the service being offered.



Many clients consider KA Inspections because of their long affiliation with the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI). This organization is comprised of home inspectors that adhere to the highest professional service standards. InterNACHI inspectors have taken and successfully passed InterNACHI exams and completed the requisite courses to become InterNachi certified.



To learn more about KA Wind Mitigation Services visit the company’s website at www.kainspections.com or call 407.467.4316 to speak with a company representative.



