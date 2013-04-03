KA Inspections, Inc. Now Offering Expert Mold Inspection Services for Clients Throughout Central Florida

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- KA Inspections, Inc. of Central Florida recently announced their comprehensive mold inspection services. KA Inspections has been servicing clients for over 10 years and offer a complete list of residential inspection services. Mold is a common occurrence in the wet and humid tropical climate of Central Florida and KA Inspections is fully licensed to provide home inspections and holds and InterNachi mold certification.



The professionals at KA Inspections are familiar with all of the places mold can hide and understand where and how to take samples. They are trained to detect water damage, moisture intrusion, visible growth, musty odors and conditions conducive to mold growth. Even more important, the mold inspectors at KA Inspections understand when not to take mold inspections, for example when there are residents under a doctor’s care or there is litigation in progress.



A KA mold inspection begins with a visual inspection of the areas where mold is suspected and a thorough evaluation of the extent of the growth. Air samples are taken and if it is determined that a hazard exists the KA Inspection team can arrange for remediation.



In addition to mold inspection services, KA Inspections offers clients a range of professional services including four point insurance inspection, lead paint and radon gas inspection, pool and spa inspection and wind mitigation inspection. The company provides inspections for exteriors, structures, roofing, heating and air conditioning, electrical systems, insulation, plumbing and interiors.



Many clients consider KA Inspections because of their long affiliation with the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI). This organization is comprised of home inspectors that adhere to the highest professional service standards. InterNACHI inspectors have taken and successfully passed InterNACHI exams and completed the requisite courses to become InterNachi certified.



To learn more about KA Inspections visit the company’s website at www.kainspections.com or call 407.467.4316 to speak with a company representative.



Ka Inspection

Owner: Kerei Alexander

4205 Watermill Ave.

Orlando, Florida 32817

407-467-4316