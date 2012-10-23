Kabbee's London Minicab App Gains National Attention

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Minicabs are a ubiquitous sight throughout London. They are one of the most convenient ways for both tourists and locals to get around the city. However, finding the right cab at an affordable price can be difficult.



Kabbee a new app to help consumers compare prices and book London minicabs has been getting a lot of attention from consumers and national press outlets. TNW said “Kabbee is like Expedia for London Minicabs.”



Kabbee.com offers an Android and iOS app that allows visitors to instantly schedule a pickup from the nearest pre-vetted minicab as well as an instant price comparison tool. Passengers simply need to enter the time they wish to be picked up, the number of passengers, as well as their name and contact information and the cab will be sent their way.



Although minicabs can easily be booked through the Kabbee.com website, the company encourages users to download mobile apps for their iPhone or Android smartphone. These apps allow users to login to the service and immediately schedule a pickup – all from the convenient interface of their mobile phone.



A spokesperson explains why Kabbee has become such a hit with commuters:



“Instead of just connecting our users with the nearest London minicab, Kabbee.com meticulously screens its network of drivers to ensure that each one matches certain quality standards. Those quality standards include affordably priced fares and professional service. The app also gives price comparisons before consumer’s book their cab so consumers know they are getting the best price available.”



Kabbee currently has over 4,000 cab drivers included in the network, which is the largest network of any service. The ability to pre-pay for cab fares is another feature that Kabbee.com hopes will win over travelers. The company’s spokesperson explained what that means:



“Kabbee gives users the ability to setup a pre-paid account. Whenever users book a cab through our site, that fare can be automatically deducted from their prepaid account balance. This is a convenient option for those who don’t carry cash on hand. Of course, Kabbee users don’t have to setup a prepaid account balance, and we’ve also made it easy to pay by cash or credit card.”



About Kabbee.com

Kabbee.com connects Android and iPhone users with minicab service in London. With the Kabbee app, users have access to a network of over 4,000 cab drivers who have undergone a meticulous screening process. For more information, please visit: http://www.kabbee.com