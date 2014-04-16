Fast Market Research recommends "Kable's Market Opportunity Forecast to 2018: Enterprise Communications" from Kable Market Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Kable's Market Opportunity Forecast outlines the primary findings from our ongoing research into the dynamics in the Enterprise Communications market.
Introduction and Landscape
This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the Enterprise Communications market from 2014 to 2018, spanning six key categories, thirteen technology segments, 37 geographical markets, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.
Key Features and Benefits
The extended scope of this product includes:
- Technology categories covering Enterprise Fixed Voice, Enterprise Ethernet, IP VPN, Enterprise Mobility, Managed and Hosted IP, and Enterprise Conferencing.
- Major regions covering North America, Central and Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
- Vertical Markets covering Communications and IT, Education, Energy, Financial Markets, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Retail Banking, Utilities, and Other.
- Size bands covering Small and Medium Sized and Large enterprises.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Market Issues
- The most exhaustive and up-to-date product providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the Enterprise Communications market from 2014 to 2018, spanning six key categories, thirteen technology segments, 37 geographical markets, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.
- More than 56,700 data points across various technology categories, verticals, and geographies, enabling informed strategic and tactical decisions.
- Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, Kable's in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.
Key Highlights
- Kable forecasts the global enterprise communications market to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2014 to 2018.
- Government is expected to witness the fastest growth in enterprise communications spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2014 to 2018.
- Mobile data is forecasted to be the largest proportion (29%) of the overall enterprise communications market, expected to reach $134 billion by 2018.
- Large institutions' spend on enterprise communications is forecasted to reach $284 billion by 2018.
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