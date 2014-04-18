Kables Market Opportunity Forecasts to 2018: BPO Services by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Kable's Market Opportunity Forecast outlines the primary findings from our ongoing research into the dynamics in the BPO service market.



Key Findings



This product provides revenue opportunity forecasts in the BPO Services market from 2014 to 2018, spanning six service lines, 37 geographical markets, six regions,14 verticals, and two size bands.



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Synopsis



The extended scope of this product includes:



Service lines covering CRM BPO, FandA BPO, HR Outsourcing, KPO, Procurement BPO, Vertical-specific BPO.



Major regions covering North America, Central and Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Vertical Markets covering Communications and IT, Education, Energy, Financial Markets, Government, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media, Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Retail Banking, Utilities, and Other.



Size bands covering Small and Medium Sized and Large enterprises.



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Reasons To Buy



The most exhaustive and up-to-date product providing revenue opportunity forecasts in the BPO services market from 2014 to 2018, six service lines, 37 geographical markets, six regions,14 verticals, and two size bands.



More than 21,816 data points across various service lines, verticals, and geographies, enabling informed strategic and tactical decisions.



Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, Kable's in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.



Key Highlights



Kable forecasts the global BPO services market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2014 to 2018.



The Healthcare industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in BPO services spending, with this market growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2014 to 2018.



Vertical-specific BPO which currently constitutes the largest proportion (28%) of the overall BPO services market is forecasted to reach $47.4 billion by 2018.



Large Enterprises' spend on BPO services are forecasted to reach $106.6 billion by 2018.



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