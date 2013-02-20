Say Kaddish Weeknights Live Online at Sim Shalom

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Sim Shalom, the innovative online Jewish Universalist synagogue is at it again!



Due to the overwhelming success of their weekly Online Shabbat Services, Sim Shalom is proud to offer live online weeknight Maariv Services beginning March 4, 2013.



“These short evening worship services offer the Jewish community the ability to say Kaddish,” says Rabbi Steve Blane, founder and Spiritual Leader of Sim Shalom. “Mourners who are sitting shiva or those observing 'Yahrtseit’ (the yearly anniversary of the passing of a loved one) are often in need of an online option as attending a local house of worship is not feasible or possible. The technology and our wonderful rabbis affords the Jewish Community this wonderful opportunity!”



In the Jewish tradition, the Mourners Kaddish is a prayer of sanctification. It is meant to be said daily for up to eleven months to mourn a death. This prayer is observed even by the most unobservant Jews to show respect for loved ones who have passed. According to custom, the Mourners Kaddish is only said in the presence of a Minyan (ten people). According to the custom of the Sim Shalom Jewish Universalist Online Synagogue, people are welcome to say Kaddish regardless of the number of people in attendance.



These nightly services will be hosted by affiliated Rabbi’s ordained by Sim Shalom’s affiliated rabbinical school, JSLI- The Jewish Spiritual Leader’s Institute.



Rabbi Galit Levy-Slater, Rabbi Rose Lyn Jacob and Rabbi Miriam Sachs Leshem will lead the community in these services throughout the month of March. One of the evenings the Maariv services will be led by a lay-leader- Rabbi Steve’s daughter Megan Blane. Megan is the administrator for Sim Shalom and JSLI.



The first service will take place on Monday, March 4th and continue every weeknight thereafter.



As always, Sim Shalom’s services are broadcast live online. Services will be held Monday-Thursday evenings at 7PM EST via Livestream, an online streaming service and can be viewed at the following URL:



http://new.livestream.com/sim-shalom



It is easy to see the services, when on the Sim Shalom Livestream Website, just click on the Event!



About Sim Shalom

Sim Shalom is a nonprofit 501 c 3 tax exempt organization. Sim Shalom’s mission is to nurture a Jewish connection through innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the local and global community. We accomplish this through offering online Shabbat, Festival, High Holiday and now daily online interactive and participatory Services.



