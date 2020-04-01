Kadobe Clothing Takes a Step Towards Helping Those Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The world is going through a tough time as a result of the ongoing global health situation. The COVID-19 has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization over two weeks back and since then everything has changed. Majority of the population around the world are in lockdown or are performing social distancing. In addition to this, those who have contracted COVID-19 are under quarantine. The repercussions of this pandemic can be seen everywhere - from global trade to politics to economy to people's mental health, and so on.



While many can afford to work from home and get paid in spite of the lockdown, there are many who do not have this luxury. In order to support everybody affected in some way or the other due to this pandemic, Kadobe Clothing is doing a fundraiser for COVID-19. They will do-nate a portion of the proceeds to The American Red Cross.



They have created a theme for this fundraiser along with a social media hashtag #iambrave. The concept of I am B.R.A.V.E. resonates with what the world is going through and urges people to have the courage to get through this situation.



About Kadobe Clothing

Kadobe Clothing stands for Kreating a Diversified Outlook Beyond Ethnic Culture. The KADOBE collection is separated into categories including KADOBE, KADOBE Sport, KADOBE Kids, KADOBE Chic, KADOBE Tailored, and KADOBE accessories. Their product categories include outerwear, shirts, hats, and shoes.



More information on Kadobe Clothing can be found on their official website https://www.kadobeclothing.store/



Media Contact:



Kadobe Clothing

Phone: +347-391-4095