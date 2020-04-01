Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. added research on Kaempferol market is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, market also includes an in-depth study of the industry's competitive scenario.



Growing dietary supplements market demand owing to its several benefits of curbing chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD and inhibiting cancer growth may drive kaempferol market. The product is a secondary metabolite found in various plants and act as an antioxidant by reducing oxidative stress, which is likely to further support the industry growth.



Increasing trend towards weight management and curbing obesity issues may drive the product demand. Promotion of natural dietary supplements by weight management chains to curb obesity problems in consumers may foster product growth. These products are widely consumed by athletes to improve their athletic performance and aid in increasing muscle strength.



Kaempferol market with 98% purity was valued at over USD 5 billion in 2018 owing to its wide usage in pharmaceutical products. It is used in treatment of cancer medicines for ovarian, lung, breast and skin cancer. The product act as a chemopreventive agent against SUV induced skin cancer by targeting RSK2 and MSK1 cells, thereby driving the product demand.



10% purity kaempferol market demand was accounted at over 3% by the end of forecast timeframe. Natural products consumption to prevent various ailments such as green vegetables, fruits and teas may drive the overall market growth. Fruits such as apples, apricots and berries consists of a substantial amount of flavonoid which act as an inhibitor towards cancer causing cells and avert tumor growth which may boost product demand.



North America driven by the U.S. and Canada kaempferol market may surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2025 owing to growing cancer cases in the region. Increasing basal cell skin cancer cases in the U.S. owing to HPV infections and exposure to harmful radiations may boost regional product demand.



Europe led by Germany, UK, France and Italy kaempferol market may expect significant gains at over 3% by 2025. Growing geriatric population which are more prone towards diabetes and other age related ailments may boost the product growth. Functional beverages consumption in the region which include red wine, green tea and black tea owing to its benefits of reducing blood sugar levels in blood may foster the regional industry growth.



U.S. 98% kaempferol market demand from pharmaceutical applications may register gains close to 4% by the foreseeable timeframe. According to American Cancer Society the skin cancer cases has been rapidly increasing in men and women by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively. Melanoma a skin cancer accounts at over 2% in the U.S. and is responsible for all skin cancer deaths. This cancer may spread through lymphatic system or bloodstream to organs. Moreover, the UV radiation changes DNA in the cell being the main reason for skin cancer growth. It acts as a novel chemo preventive agent against SUV-induced skin carcinogenesis which may drive the regional product growth.



Germany 10% kaempferol market size from food & beverage application was valued at over USD 550 thousand in 2018. Growing geriatric population may drive demand for natural products which targets old-age ailments including joint and bone diseases. Consumers are looking forward for natural products compared to conventional medicines such as green tea, fruits and moringa which may foster the market growth.



China 50% kaempferol market size from dietary supplements may expect gains at above 3% by 2025 owing to health disorders such as obesity. Consumers are tending towards these supplements as they induce weight loss and aid in weigh management, thereby preventing diabetes, obesity and CVD diseases. Commercial weight management chains are further inducing these supplements to overcome weight gain problems, thereby driving country growth.



Merck Millipore, AppliChem, INDOFINE and TCI Chemicals are the key manufacturers in the kaempferol market. Companies are involved in new product formulations to foster their global presence and enhance product range. Also, manufacturers are engaged in increasing their partnership network to advance products which is likely to stimulate product market growth.