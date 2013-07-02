Kahn Tools Adopts American-Only Policy to Support American Manufacturers

Woodland Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- For 30 years, Mark managed and was president of Production Tool Supply, one of the top 50 industrial distributors in the United States. During that time, Mark led the company as it grew from a small regional distributor into an international powerhouse with over 200,000 items stocked in warehouses throughout the country.



After a brief try at retirement, Mark has returned to the industry to help American product manufacturers survive in the competitive and highly fragmented industrial marketplace. Mark started Kahn Tools to create an e-commerce platform to promote American made industrial and MRO supplies in an environment where they will never compete with imported products.



According to Mark, "It’s time we recognize the American worker, their hard work and sacrifices, and the quality products they provide us every day."



Virtually all of the current distributors of industrial supplies sell both American and foreign products. By eliminating imports from their online catalog, Kahn Tools provides American manufacturers with promotion, exposure and increased sales with an emphasis on their recognized brands.



"We are thrilled to give back to the American worker and provide them with the means to promote their products on a national scale with our recently launched e-commerce website", added Mark.



About Kahn Tools

Founded in 2011, Kahn Tools is a Los Angeles based company dedicated to supporting American workers and manufacturers by selling American made industrial products exclusively. The Kahn Tools mission is to provide American manufacturers with access to promotion, branding, and an online store where they will never compete with foreign products.



