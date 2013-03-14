Kahului Airport - Maui International Airport Offers Affordable Transport Facilities for Passengers

Kahului, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- One of the top 20 busiest airports in the US, Kahului Airport, also known as Maui Airport is the major airport on the Island of Maui, Hawaii. The airport serves as an essential gateway to the island, enabling the visitors from all over the US to enjoy the beautiful beaches, fascinating natural wonders, lush rainforests, delightful cuisines and true Aloha spirit at this exotic island. The major airlines that fly to Maui Island through Kahului International Airport are Air Canada, Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Pacific Wings, and more.



Being the second busiest airport in the state of Hawaii, the Kahului Airport is effectively equipped with state-of-art terminal facilities, two big runways and a separate helipad and further provides reliable air taxi and general aviation operations. In addition, due to thousands of visitors every year, the airport also offers a host of other essential facilities for their optimum comfort and satisfaction. The duty free shops, restaurants, car rental services and modern waiting lounges offer guaranteed relaxation to the visitors. Other facilities include ATM and banking services, Wi-fi access and medical facilities. Furthermore, the special information desks, manned by experienced and well-trained staff of the airport, fully assist the travelers in their related island, accommodation options, transport, and other travel queries. The disabled individuals are provided with special porter services including, wheelchair assistance at the check-in counter and baggage claim area that ensure their comforts during their stay at the airport.



The Kahului Airport houses a number of shops and restaurants, located in both the Overseas Commuter terminals at the ground and second level. Passengers can shop for Hawaiian apparel, accessories, jewelry and gifts at DFS outlets and can enjoy exotic and delicious food items at Bar & Grill restaurant and Starbucks Coffee.



The affordable transport facilities at the Maui Airport further intensify the desires of people around the world to visit the soothing island of Maui. The car rental services available at the airport include Hertz, Budget, Avis, Alamo and Thrifty. Moreover, few transportation companies also offer shuttle services to and from the airport to all the main resorts on Maui Island. However, passengers always have an option of cheaper taxi services that are available 24 hours a day at affordable rates depending on the distance of their destinations from the airport.



About The Kahului Airport

The Kahului Airport also operates its own website that comprehensively describes all the essential information relating to flights’ arrival, departure, car hire, taxi services, transfers, parking and various other services. In addition, the individuals can contact the customer service department of the airport in case of any queries, through the contact form located at their website.



For more information, visit http://www.kahului-airport.com/



Media Contact:

contact@kahului-airport.com

http://www.kahului-airport.com/