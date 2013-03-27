Kahuna Graduates from T3 Advisors Innovation Studio in Palo Alto

Waltham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- T3 Advisors, a national real estate consulting firm based in Palo Alto and Boston is excited to announce its first successful company launch out of the T3 Innovation Studio.



Kahuna, a company created to help mobile application developers harness the power of big data, was the first company to be housed in the T3 Innovation Studio in Palo Alto and is now large enough to graduate and move into its own home.



The Innovation Studio was born out of the simple idea that "it takes a village" and with that directive, T3 set out to be an active participant in the innovation economy ecosystem. T3 decided that it could help friends and clients launch new companies by providing short term office space in T3’s Palo Alto offices. This simple idea became the Innovation Studio and like T3 Advisors, it’s located right at the intersection of business and real estate for tech companies.



“There is a movement in corporate real estate to apply the ‘science of the workplace’ along with space utilization strategies as tools to help companies attract the best talent available,” said David Bergeron, T3 Advisor’s Managing Director. “At the T3 Innovation Studio, we are fortunate to be able to provide an environment for early stage companies to learn and grow before launching on their own.”



“The early days can be the most challenging for start-ups like Kahuna,” said Kahuna CEO Adam Marchick. “We feel very fortunate to have been given the chance to work at the T3 Innovation Studio and grow our company to a point where we can step out on our own. T3 made all that possible.”



Kahuna’s Marchick, a Stanford Grad and former mobile developer and venture capitalist and Jacob Taylor, a UCLA grad who previously cofounded SugarCRM will now be relocating their company to a space in downtown Mountain View which was located for them by the T3 team.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is an innovative, team oriented, collaborative company challenging the traditional norms of commercial real estate. Their rigorous analysis and exceptional service inspires clients to think more strategically about their real estate needs and what it means to create a workspace that cultivates success. T3 Advisors services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, and real estate portfolio management.



