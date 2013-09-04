Kailua-Kona Chiropractor Provides Safe Solutions for Chronic Back Pain

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Dr. Broderson and his talented staff combine a wide range of holistic health services designed to treat the source of pain and allow for complete healing and prevention. According to Dr. Broderson, “Combinations of soft tissue (muscle) work, spinal adjustments and therapies are used to achieve great results and true healing. “



Voted Best Chiropractor in West Hawaii, Dr. Broderson understands how to approach chronic back pain to expedite healing and recovery. He says, "We strive to increase motion, decrease inflammation and pain and restore their complete function."



In his practice, Dr. Broderson uses a number of treatment options including: adjustments, traction, therapies (e-stim, ultrasound) ice/heat and pain relieving gels, massage, acupuncture, stretching/exercises, supplements. All of these treatments provide safe solutions for back pain that can help patients avoid unnecessary surgery or medication.



Dr. Jesse Broderson has successfully treated patients that have suffered from neck pain, back pain, whiplash, injuries, car accidents, work accidents, headaches, radiating pain, numbness and more. They strongly believe in the natural healing that chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can provide.



About

For more information on Dr. Jesse Broderson and Malama Chiropractic Clinic go to http://www.malamachiropractic.com



Malama Chiropractic Clinic is located at 74-5620 Palani Rd. Suite 102 A, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 and can be reached at 808-329-7797.



Media Contact:

Person Name : Dr. Jesse Broderson

Company : Malama Chiropractic Clinic

Address : 74-5620 Palani Rd,

Suite 102 A,

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Phone : 808-329-7797

Website : http://www.malamachiropractic.com