Kailua-Kona Low Back Pain Specialist Helps Hundreds Alleviate Pain Without Surgery

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- From the moment you walk in the door of the Malama Chiropractic Clinic in Kailua-Kona you feel as though you really matter. Dr. Jesse Broderson and his team of dedicated staff are committed to providing professional and personal care for all of their patients.



The goal of Malama Chiropractic Clinic is to alleviate pain without the need for costly surgery. Dr. Broderson performs a complete chiropractic evaluation to design comprehensive treatment plans specific to each individual's needs. On site diagnostic X rays allow for a specific understanding of the patient’s condition. Patients are treated both in clinic and given at home exercises to help strengthen their body and encourage healing.



Voted Best Chiropractor in West Hawaii, Dr. Broderson, a spinal rehabilitation specialist, says, “Recent studies have shown that surgery, medications and prolonged bed rest are actually the worst things to alleviate low back pain. Surgery should only be used as a last resort after every other option has been tried."



With this in mind Dr. Broderson uses a number of treatment options in his practice including adjustments, traction, therapies (e-stim, ultrasound) ice/heat and pain relieving gels, massage, acupuncture, stretching/exercises and nutritional/supplements advice. All of these treatments provide safe solutions for back pain that can help patients avoid unnecessary surgery.



When it comes to back pain, Dr. Broderson states, "We strive to restore motion, decrease inflammation and return patients back to full strength and function. Chiropractic treatments massage and acupuncture; along with hydration, proper diet and supplementation are effect treatments the body responds too."



Dr. Jesse Broderson has successfully treated patients that have suffered from neck pain, back pain, whiplash, injuries, car accidents work accidents, headaches, radiating pain, numbness and more. They strongly believe in the natural healing that chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle can provide.



If you or anyone you know suffers from low back pain, a visit to see Dr. Broderson and his dedicated team of health professionals makes a lot of sense.



Visit: Malama Chiropractic Clinic 74-5620 Palani Rd. #102, Kailua-Kona HI. 808-329-7797 http://malamachiropractic.com



Media Cotact:

Company : Malama Chiropractic Clinic

Address : 74-5620 Palani Rd. #102,

Kailua-Kona HI

Phone : 808-329-7797

Website : http://malamachiropractic.com