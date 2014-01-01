Kairos Jewellery Offers Stylish Collection for the Festive Season

Brampton, Cumbria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- As the celebrations await in the corner, it is time to prepare yourself for the big festive season and jazz up your holiday. Kairos Jewellery offers its assorted varieties of stylish collection in its exclusive store in Brampton, Cumbria and online for the special festivals. The top-notch brands featured at Kairos are: Roberto Giannotti, Chamilia, Trollbeads, Buddha to Buddha, Jo for girls and much more.



Kairos Jewellery offers exclusive collections of high quality accessories that can be purchased by fashion lovers to accessorize or gift their loved ones. The boutique has a vast collection of Chamilia beads, elegant sterling and London earrings, bracelets, Seiko watches, glass beads, and Bullets for Peace pendants, all available at unbelievable discounted prices.



The store has announced a special Christmas offer for trollbeads and some impressive takeaways like goodie bags and wine for the festive season. Kairos Jewellery has announced half price discounts on TrollBeads 1137 Snowman, Chamilia 2025, 0801 Glorious Siam Swarovski and Accurist LB1438 Ladies Bracelet Watch. These items are on special offers so that customers can buy to accessories to match their special outfits or gift it right on Christmas or New Years Day.



Working professionals can view the collection on the online store and directly purchase from the online store using the credit card option. Store visitors can avail special Kairos gift-wrap and watch repair services and celebrate the special season to perfection. There is no reason to think twice of you are wondering about the heavy rush. Kairos sales professionals offer warm and dedicated services to guide you throughout your shopping experience and this festive season they are more attentive to your requests so that you walk away with the best accessories in your shopping bag.



About Kairos Jewellery

Kairos is a boutique of independent jewelers located in Brampton, Cumbria 10 miles away from Carlisle. The famous jewelry boast of popular designers including Buddha to Buddha, Chamilia, Budda to Buddha, Jo for Girls and many other top brands. The store operates at the physical location and online to facilitate easy purchase for the customers. Some of its services also include organizing special events, watch repair and gift-wrapping.