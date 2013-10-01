Kairos Jewelry Launches New Watch and Accessory Collections

Brampton, Cumbria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Kairos Jewellery, an independent jewelry store at the commercial center of Brampton in United Kingdom, recently launched its new collections of chic and luxury watches and accessories from various leading local and international brands. The store is being set as a one-stop shop for fashionable items that are worth spending your money.



Kairos Jewellery is a family-owned business that is dedicated to offering world-class jewelry items and accessories at lower prices. Its owner, the Cheetham family, has a background in watch-making, one of their family members being a certified horologist and listed under the British Clock and Watchmaker’s Guild. Despite its location in a small town, the business steadily expands its market due to its successful online presence. Today, Kairos Jewellery is a favorite gift shop and online shopping site due to its convenient services and wonderful product collections.



Trendsetters and fashion-forward individuals can choose from nine jewelry brands lead by the bestselling Trollbeads and Chamilia, and five renowned watch brands. Trollbeads’ new and past collections are all available in Kairos Jewellery. Its all-time favorite designs of locks, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and charm beads are all available while newer 2013 collections are also ready to grace the season.



Chamilia, another leading brand of specialty Chamilia beads and bracelets, also released three 2013 collections composed of elegant pieces sold at affordable prices. Other brands include Buddha to Buddha, a brand of sophisticated necklaces, bracelets and earrings; Bullets4Peace, a trendy collection of bullet-inspired necklaces and pendants; Candy Bling, a brand of blings fused with elegance; Heartbreaker, an affordable charms brand; Jo for Girls, a chic brand of girl accessories; and Silver Jewellery and Roberto Giannotti, two luxury jewelry brands at affordable prices.



Watch brands to choose from include Seiko, Michel Herbelin, Accurist, Charmed and Cannibal Watches. A complementary gift wrapping services can also be availed for all orders.