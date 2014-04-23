Kaleidoscope Solutions Announces Corporate Party Consultations This Spring Season

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- With springtime arriving, many businesses are preparing to celebrate their escape from the cold, harsh winter. Celebrations range from picnics, banquet dinners, barbecues, and more. Depending on the size of the company, business owners and managers may not know where to begin the planning process. For those in need, Kaleidoscope Solutions is announcing their services for consulting corporate parties this spring season. As experienced event planners, the professionals will take command of the entire operation, allowing managers to focus on business while their event is planned and executed to complete satisfaction.



When looking for Philadelphia event planners, Kaleidoscope Solutions has a unique approach to creating and planning a customized function. Customers are encouraged to communicate frequently with the planners to convey exact desires, and let the experts take care of the rest. Those tasked with planning a party will be pleasantly surprised at what Kaleidoscope Solutions can accomplish. They will use their connections throughout the city to ensure the party is a success. During an initial complementary one hour meeting, clients will discuss their visions as the event specialists formulate a strategy that is within budget and up to corporate standards.



They will happily use their abilities to select a venue and design the interior with a particular theme or color. By consulting with their clients, they will find desired entertainment for the party, as well as a trusted vendor with the dishes and meals that will leave guests fulfilled. The professionals will complete their duties and efficiently manage all aspects of the event. As a renowned company for event planning in Philadelphia, they work diligently to ensure party hosts can relax throughout the duration of the event in a stress free environment, surrounded by colleagues and friends. To receive discounted rates or to contract the services of Kaleidoscope Solutions for the corporate spring party, be sure to visit their website now for more information.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



To learn more, visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.