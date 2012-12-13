Kaleidoscope Solutions Announces Glamorous New Year's Eve Party Planning for 2012

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- As the year 2012 begins to wind down, why not go out with a bang? Whether one is looking to party and start fresh into the New Year, or celebrate with a new found love, Kaleidoscope Solutions can promise a wonderful, unforgettable evening. Their event planners of Philadelphia will now work with the host or hostess in organizing the party held at a venue of the person’s choice. Their goal is to provide the highest level of customer service, innovativeness, and creativity for a glamorous night.



The event management team of Philadelphia will work hand in hand with whoever is taking charge of the New Year’s party and come up with any ideas or themes to take everyone’s breath away. From typical noisemakers, hats, and whistles to having a one of a kind specialty cocktail served at midnight to toast the New Year, Kaleidoscope Solutions’ event planners of Philadelphia will perform. The host of the party will not have to worry about a thing and they can be as involved as they would like during the planning process. From choosing the perfect venue, hottest DJ’s, and mouthwatering appetizers, it will be a huge success during the biggest party season.



Whether the theme has be done before or not, the Philadelphia event planners will make sure it turns out to be a night to remember. Starting the New Year off right, popping champagne with friends and loved ones is Kaleidoscope Solutions goals for all the guests. With so much pressure put on December 31st each year to have a great time, why worry about all the planning, leave it up to these Philadelphia event planners. Give the guests an experience not just a party, and give them something they can’t get any other time, making the New Year’s Eve celebration that much more special. Be sure to take advantage of their party planning services and start 2013 off right.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



