Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Helps Plan Mitzvah Celebrations

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- For those who practice Judaism, they know that when it comes to a daughter or son, the bat and bar mitzvah is a huge celebration that should not be taken lightly. So, this is which is why Kaleidoscope Solutions is now available to help out with any party planning for this important milestone. The event planners of NJ know what it takes to plan such a monumental time in a child’s life. The professionals at Kaleidoscope Solutions understand that any religious event should be handled with the utmost respect, and that they are many details to consider once the planning has begun.



For the parents, they should know that most bar or bat mitzvah’s occur around their child’s13th birthday, so planning ahead would help out significantly in the long run, especially if a family is part of a large congregation. During a free consultation with Kaleidoscope Solutions, parents will be able to decide how lavish or intimate they want the celebration to be. This can be determined by taking into consideration how outgoing or shy the child is, being that the event is about them. Making the child feel comfortable is important when it comes to a successful event. After the size is determined, a professional event planner of New Jersey will be able to provide venue locations that will suit best for the occasion.



Their event planners will help iron out any minor and major details along the way in order for a smooth, successful party. They are proud to offer these party-planning services that are a huge milestone in the Jewish community. They can take care of the food, whether it may be kosher or non-kosher, held at the synagogue or if there will be a bar with cocktail hour. No matter how early or late parents start their child’s bar or bat mitzvah, Kaleidoscope Solutions will be there along the way for any assistance when it comes to party planning.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC

In June 2009, Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was established as a special event planning company. As time went on, the demand for event planners in Philadelphia grew resulting in their four specialized areas of planning: special events, wedding consultations, corporate functions and fundraising. Kaleidoscope Solutions has more than 10 years of combined experience in numerous industries that pertain to event planning services such as food and beverage. Over the years they have been able to build long lasting trusting relationships with some of the top caterers, venues and vendors in the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



