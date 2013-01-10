Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Anniversary Party Planning Services in Philadelphia, PA, for Businesses

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- For those who have been assigned the task of planning the company wide anniversary party, they should know that this is no simple task. Whether it is one year or fifty years, celebrating any company’s success is a huge deal, so contact the event planners in Philadelphia from Kaleidoscope Solutions. Every business has their milestones, and whether the party is to celebrate those achievements or record-breaking sales, organizing such a thing is monumental. This is the time where co-workers, managers, CEO’s, and everyone in the company take the time to celebrate the hard work that allowed for the company’s success. For those reasons, Kaleidoscope Solutions announces that they are now offering big time company anniversary party planning services in Philadelphia, PA



No matter what size the company may be, the anniversary party planning from Kaleidoscope Solutions can take care of venue selection, invitations, handling the RSVP’s, entertainment, food menu, and even décor. The party planners in Philadelphia have the experience and relationships with all the right people and vendors in the area to pull off the most memorable experience one may have with their company. With help every step of the way one can actually enjoy what he or she has put together. The friendly party planners from Philadelphia are staffed with the most professional and respectable team that will ensure the anniversary party will be a huge hit.



Not only can anniversary parties be a great time to celebrate the company’s success, but they can also be an excellent morale booster for employees. Celebrations with businesses no matter what the occasion may be, lets employees know their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. In large organizations it may be difficult to get to know one another and really feel connected until now. As an event planning company in Philadelphia, Kaleidoscope Solutions is proud to partake in bringing organizations together.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC

In June 2009, Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was established as a special event planning company. As time went on, the demand for event planners in Philadelphia grew resulting in their four specialized areas of planning: special events, wedding consultations, corporate functions and fundraising. Kaleidoscope Solutions has more than 10 years of combined experience in numerous industries that pertain to event planning services such as food and beverage. Over the years they have been able to build long lasting trusting relationships with some of the top caterers, venues and vendors in the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com