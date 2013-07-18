Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Assistance with Fundraising Initiatives

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions, an event planner in NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering services for fundraising initiatives. Planning a fundraising event can be very stressful and time-consuming.



There are many things to consider and if this is a first time for someone to plan a fundraiser, it can be very overwhelming. Some things to consider may be location, how many people, invitations, raffles, activities, food and beverages, and more. Kaleidoscope Solutions has the experience needed to assist with planning a large event such as a fundraiser. They will provide a detailed list so nothing is forgotten. They can also suggest different locations based on the number of people attending. Furthermore, Kaleidoscope Solutions can also give suggestions for raising money prior to, during, and after the event to ensure the best outcome possible.



Fundraisers are very important events for businesses, non-profits, teams, schools, or individuals. For example, a business may need to raise money for new equipment, non-profits often need money to help their business grow, teams may need to raise money for a trip, schools may need to raise money for new sports equipment, and an individual may need to raise money for medical expenses. Money is being raised to help a good cause and having experience in fundraising is very important so the most can be made out of the initiative.



For an event planner in New Jersey, call Kaleidoscope Solutions today to start the fundraising initiative out the right way and have guidance throughout the process. Fundraisers are always a great way to raise the money needed to help a good cause. Let Kaleidoscope Solutions take some of the stress away and make this event less time-consuming and more enjoyable. It will be worth it in the long run to have professional advice and guidance from the beginning stages through to the end.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising.



