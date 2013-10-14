Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Corporate Anniversary Celebration Planning This Fall 2013

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions, one of the leading companies for event planning in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering planning services for corporate anniversary celebrations. The planning portion of the celebration is often assigned to one of the employees that may not have the time or experience for planning a large event.



When large companies have a celebration to honor their anniversary, they want to do something nice for their employees. This celebration will include a venue that can accommodate the number of people needed. It will also probably include a caterer, musical entertainment, and a photographer. The invitations need to be designed, mailed, and the RSVP’s need to be managed. This is a lot to ask for an individual that is not experienced in planning a large party.



Kaleidoscope Solutions can help with every aspect of planning the event. They can easily work within a budget and can give the host of the party a few venues to choose from that will fit their budget, and accommodate their size. They also have a list of trusted vendors, so the host of the party will feel comfortable with the vendors they choose for their event. Choosing the venue for the event can be the most challenging part. There are many to choose from and this process can be very time consuming if each venue needs to be visited. Kaleidoscope Solutions can design the invitations, mail them out, and manage the RSVP list. They have a trusted relationship with many vendors and venues and will manage the entire event to ensure it goes as smoothly as possible.



Contact the event planner in Philadelphia for a quote for their corporate anniversary planning services. Trust that they will guide the host of the party every step of the way and produce an event that will be one to remember.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.??



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.