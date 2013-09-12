Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Corporate Holiday Party Planning Services This Fall

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions, a prestigious event planner in NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering services for corporate holiday party planning this fall 2013. Planning a holiday party for a company can become a very time consuming and stressful situation. Kaleidoscope Solutions has the experience needed to assist in planning the most successful corporate holiday party a company has ever had.



As an event planner in New Jersey, Kaleidoscope Solutions has a list of trusted vendors for every type of event. They have worked with all of their suggested vendors and are confident in their professionalism and their ability to give the best results possible. Vendors can include catering services, photographers, music, and venues. Planning a large corporate holiday party can be very overwhelming, especially if the planner isn’t experienced in party planning. Large corporate parties can benefit greatly from the perfect venue, delicious catering, and even a photographer to capture pictures through out the event. Kaleidoscope Solutions can also make suggestions for activities to take place during the party. Large corporate holiday parties can have a buffet or a sit down meal, a band or a DJ, and have variety of themes. Corporate holiday parties can be formal, casual, or anything in between. Many corporations spend a large amount of their budget on their holiday party as they feel it’s a nice way to give back to their employees. It can provide a time for employees to bond outside of the office. It also provides a chance for employees that may not have a chance to see each other throughout the work day, to spend some time together.



Let Kaleidoscope Solutions plan the next corporate holiday party. Large or small, holiday parties are an important way to say “thank you” to employees for all their hard work throughout the year.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.??



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.