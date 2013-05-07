Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Corporate Retreat Planning

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions, a professional event planner in NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering corporate retreat planning. Corporate retreats are a chance for employees to get together, outside of the work environment, hopefully have fun, bond, and gain a better understanding of each other. This will ultimately strengthen their working relationships in the office, which will make everything run more efficiently.



It is challenging to plan a corporate retreat that will encompass activities, food, beverages, and team building events. Kaleidoscope Solutions has experience with retreats and can plan as much or as little as needed for the event. Corporate events come in many shapes and sizes, such as picnics, hikes, canoeing, rafting, fishing, day at the beach, camping, horseback riding, golf, skiing, a day at the spa, and the list goes on an on. Some retreats last one day and others can last several days.



Experienced planning is required to make the corporate retreat successful on all levels. Employees want to feel like they are being treated well and thanked for their hard work. They also appreciate good food and beverages. The activities will be the highlight of the retreat, as many of the activities will help with team building, which will ultimately build the working relationships of the employees. Many companies will put a lot of money into renting out a space and catering the food and beverage, however, these events often lack activities and team building. Call Kaleidoscope Solutions to talk to an experienced corporate retreat planner today.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



