Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Last Minute Corporate Holiday Party Planning Services

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions is pleased to announce that they are now offering last minute corporate holiday party planning services. It’s never too late to plan a nice event for employees, and the holidays are the perfect time of year to plan a party.



Companies often show their appreciation through events such as a holiday party or company picnic. It’s their way of showing appreciate and gratitude to their employees that work so hard day in and day out. Planning an event can be a very cumbersome chore and unless the person put in charge of planning the event is an experienced party planner, then they will have more in store than anticipated.



Kaleidoscope Solutions has a large listed of trusted vendors and venues and will be able to recommend everything down to the very last detail. An inexperienced party planner often times will spend countless wasted hours searching for the perfect venue, reputable caterers, and other reliable vendors. Kaleidoscope Solutions will work within the given budget and work closely with the client and the vendors. They will follow-up and confirm all details prior to the event, taking all the stress away from the host of the party. They will guarantee the best event with the given budget. They can also recommend types of food and beverages, based on many years of experience and the knowledge of knowing what guests like the best.



Holiday parties are just around the corner and it’s never too late to plan something special for the employees. Some holiday parties can take place after the holidays and can still be just as special and can even be more affordable than during the prime weeks before Christmas and New Year’s. Contact Kaleidoscope Solutions today to start the planning process for the best event the budget can buy.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.