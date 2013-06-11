Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Retirement Party Planning

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions is pleased to announce that they are now offering planning for retirement parties. Retirement parties can be a very important event and Kaleidoscope Solutions can help manage the entire event from the very beginning stages through to the very end of the party.



Planning a large retirement party can become a very time consuming and stressful event. There are many things to consider, including location, invitations, food, décor, games, gifts, party favors, and music. Chances are, many people don’t have to opportunity to plan many retirement parties so it’s a first time for many hosts. Kaleidoscope Solutions has planned many parties and can assist the host or hostess with as much or as little as is needed. There are many details to remember and many good ideas for a party that only professionals like Kaleidoscope Solutions can be aware of. Retirement parties can be small and intimate or a large social event. They can take place at someone’s home or they can be held at a location like a restaurant or banquet hall. If the party is held at a restaurant, then the food details of the party will be easy. If the party is held at an off site location or at someone’s home, then catering or pot luck may be the way to go. Kaleidoscope Solutions will make the event run smoothly from beginning to end. They can assist in working with vendors, give ideas for party favors and games, and make suggestions for décor. Since they offer planning for many different types of parties and special events, Kaleidoscope Solutions is an expert when it comes to planning the perfect party or special event.



Call the event planners in NJ today and speak to a party planner about a retirement party or special event. It will take the stress away from the host and allow everyone to truly enjoy the day as it was meant to be.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.??



