Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Offering Services for Home Parties

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions, a premier party planner in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce that they are now offering planning services for home parties. Kaleidoscope Solutions is known for their premier planning services for weddings, corporate events, fundraising events, and large parties such as retirement parties, birthday parties, and bar/bat mitzvahs.



Kaleidoscope Solutions is excited to expand their services into home parties. When planning a party, such as a bridal shower, it is nice to have a service available to assist with the planning. For most, the event they are hosting is the first time they have hosted or planned such an important event. Kaleidoscope Solutions will make sure the in-home party is perfectly planned and will ensure nothing is forgotten or missed.



In-home parties provide the perfect intimate atmosphere and with the right planning, can be more beautiful and more comfortable than having the party at a venue. If space is limited inside, the host can consider renting a tent for outside. Even in the cooler weather, the tent can be warmed using approved heaters throughout the space. In the warmer weather, the tent can provide shade for guests, which will make the outdoor space more comfortable. Guests will feel more comfortable at an in-home party and never feel rushed to leave by a certain time, as they would when the party is held at a venue, such as a restaurant. In-home parties can be catered and can be decorated to suit the taste of the host or party guest of honor. It can provide much more flexibility and often times turn out to be the most beautiful party possible.



For event management in Philadelphia, call Kaleidoscope Solutions and speak to a professional party planner about an in-home party. The guests will feel more comfortable, and with the assistance of Kaleidoscope Solutions, it will be the most perfect party from start to finish. Take the stress away from party planning and call Kaleidoscope Solutions today.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.??



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.