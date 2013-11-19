Kaleidoscope Solutions Now Planning Corporate Holiday Parties

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Solutions is excited to announce that now is the time to start planning the corporate holiday party. Planning a large corporate holiday party is time consuming and takes experience.



It’s that time of year again when holiday parties are just around the corner. Even though the thought of a holiday party seems far away, the planning process needs to begin now. There are many things to consider for a holiday party including venue, food, entertainment, possibly a photographer, and most importantly the budget. Finding the perfect venue can be a tough task, as there needs to be enough room for large corporate party. At the same time, the space can’t be too large if having a smaller more intimate party. A space that is too large can make the party feel empty and overwhelming.



Finding the perfect catering package to fit the budget can also be a daunting task. There are many catering companies, all offering different packages and options. They offer buffets, sit down dinners, hors d’oeuvres, and beverages. Every party needs some music; so don’t forget about the entertainment. Planning the corporate holiday party can be a full time job. Kaleidoscope Solutions has the experience and a preferred list of vendors, making the decision-making process easy and stress free. They will work within the budget, suggesting the very best in venue, food, beverages, and entertainment. Kaleidoscope Solutions takes the stress away from planning such a large event and guarantees the best possible holiday party.



Contact Kaleidoscope Solutions today to start planning the perfect holiday party. They will plan as much or as little as needed. They will follow up with vendors to make sure the day goes off without a hitch. Trust Kaleidoscope Solutions to make the corporate holiday party one to remember for years to come.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.??



To learn more visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.