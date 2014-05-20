Kaleidoscope Solutions Offering Their Services to Plan and Coordinate Corporate Functions This Spring

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- With the spring weather arriving, and Memorial Day right around the corner, many corporations and businesses are planning spring parties to show employees how much they are appreciated. Parties range from luncheons to dinners to fundraisers that help raise awareness for a certain charity or organization. For employers or business owners put in charge of getting everything together for proper execution of the party, Kaleidoscope Solutions is announcing their services for planning and coordinating corporate functions this spring season.



Depending on the visions of their clients, an event planner from Kaleidoscope Solutions will take control of every aspect of the party, meeting specific desires, and making the function come to life. With corporate events, their services vary for each party, and can include anything from assisting to managing. Their management service starts with selecting a venue. Whether a corporation has a venue in mind, or is searching for a place to hold the party, the personalized event planners in NJ will select the optimal location, making sure the layout and décor is up to standards.



A representative from Kaleidoscope Solutions will walk their clients through the planning, making sure that each aspect satisfies the wishes of their clients. From food to vendors to any entertainment, those put in charge of organizing the spring party can relax as they will be in good hands. If the company frequently holds seasonal and holiday parties, they have the opportunity to contract the elite company for event planning in Philadelphia on an annual service to receive discounted rates for every function the corporation holds. To hear more, contact a professional today.



About Kaleidoscope Solutions

Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC first began in June of 2009 with special event planning services. As their demand began to grow it was obvious that they needed to specialize in four distinct areas such as Special Events, Wedding Consultation, Corporate Functions and Fundraising. With well over 10 years of combined experience at Kaleidoscope Solutions in various industries of food and beverage the professionals have been able to establish relationships with the top caterers in the area, venues, and vendors for the Greater Philadelphia into Delaware County and New Jersey.



To learn more, visit http://www.kscopesolutions.com/.