Kaleidoscope Weddings Announces That They Are Now a Preferred Vendor

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings is proud to announce that they are now a preferred vendor and were endorsed from Philly Event Group. They are recognized with the utmost highest professionalism, bringing wedding clients top of the line service and managing their big day. Philly Event Group is proud to endorse them for their full service, day of coordination, partial planning, and free initial consultations. The wedding planners in Philadelphia will make sure all couples and their families who are celebrating with them have the most memorable experience without having to worry about a thing.



Philly Event Group has witnessed them on numerous occasions in a variety of different themes, sizes, cultural weddings, and events that Kaleidoscope’s wedding planners in New Jersey have been in charge of. They have attested to a wide range of services that Kaleidoscope Weddings has to offer and they strongly recommend them for planning services. As a preferred vendor not only from Philly Event Group but Sarah Miller Photography, the founder of Kaleidoscope Weddings has the most dedicated wedding planners in NJ.



In order to receive these high praises from others in the industry, founder Clayre Brown always arrives on time with the most positive and innovative attitude. Kaleidoscope Solutions allows the bride and groom to enjoy their special day and not have to worry about all of the stressful planning details that come with planning a wedding. No matter what the need or service may be, from beginning to end the wedding planners in New Jersey will have every detail worked out.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com/