Kaleidoscope Weddings Now Offering Advice for Newly Engaged Couples

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Kaleidoscope Weddings, a premier wedding planner in New Jersey, is pleased to announce that they are now offering advice for newly engaged couples. Additionally, they are also now offering planning tips to ensure nothing gets missed on that big day.



Kaleidoscope Weddings recommends the first items to check off the list are venue and catering, followed by entertainment and photographer. The venue is the most important item and it should be the first item to consider. Everything booked after the venue will revolve around the date that the couple has chosen and is available at the venue they choose. The next item is the catering company. Some venues come with a catering company so when the couple books the venue, they book the catering company at the same time.



For a venue that doesn’t come with a caterer, that should be the next item on the list. Both the entertainment and photographer are also vendors that need to be booked in advance to reserve their services for a particular date. After all vendors have been booked and secured, the rest of the items should be completed soon after, but in no special order. The cake is an important item and can become an important focal point during the reception. Taste testing is a fun experience for all couples and choosing the perfect cake is something most couples look forward to. Flowers are also an important feature and a florist should be booked soon after the other vendors. After all vendors have been secured and the wedding date is finalized, the invitations should be ordered. These are the main items that need to be checked off the list first. After these, the bride-to-be can start wedding dress shopping, the honeymoon can be booked, and the invitation list can be created.



As one of the premier wedding vendors in NJ, Kaleidoscope Weddings is there for the couples from the very beginning of the engagement all the way through to the end of the wedding day. They offer advice and planning to make the day stress free and a day to remember.



About Kaleidoscope Weddings

Kaleidoscope Weddings has split off from its parent company of event planning called Kaleidoscope Solutions. The year 2009 of June was when Kaleidoscope Solutions, LLC was founded as a special event planning organizations. With more than 10+ years of experience in the planning industry they focus on special event planning, wedding consultations, corporate functions, and fundraising. The event planners have been establishing long lasting relationships with numerous vendors, venues and the top caterers in the Philadelphia area for all wedding-planning services.



To hear more visit http://www.kscopeweddings.com.